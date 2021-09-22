Colin Cowherd Shares Interesting Update On USC’s Search

The USC football program is already on the hunt for a new head coach after firing Clay Helton just two games into the 2021 season. High-profile candidates have started to emerge from both the college and professional ranks, but so far no decision has been made on who will take over the Trojans in the future.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd provided some intel of his own on Wednesday about where things are headed at USC. Although his update came in the form of a somewhat cryptic video, he seemed to imply that the Trojans haven’t had any problem drawing interest and may already have two prime candidates that are intrigued by the vacancy.

“Two things are almost true. When a family is making decisions whether to stay where they’re at, at their current good job, or move to another good job, that the wife will have a huge say on what the family decides to do,” Cowherd said in a video on Twitter. “The other thing that’s always true is the weather is better in Los Angeles than where you live.

“Why does this matter? Of the six or seven NLF or college coaches that are at the top of USC’s list, I’ve been told that two of them have been given a “thumbs up” on a potential move to Southern California, a city with lots to do with beautiful, beautiful weather.

“Just remember, the weather in California changes from beautiful….to more beautiful.” — Hear the latest from @ColinCowherd surrounding USC Football’s head coaching search: pic.twitter.com/YDPpvVCnuO — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) September 22, 2021

Cowherd’s comments were mostly an ode to the fantastic weather in Southern California, but it sounds like two candidates have expressed some serious interest in the USC vacancy. That’s not at all surprising give the reputation of the program and all of the reasons that Cowherd listed above.

This week, J. Brady McCollough of the Los Angeles Times named three “warm” candidates for USC’s head coaching job: Penn State’s Jame Franklin, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. There’s no evidence that any of the three are one of Cowherd’s two mystery men, but each would be well-suited to take over one of the most prestigious college programs in the country.

USC will want to make a splash with its next hire to try and get back to the top of the mountain in the Pac-12. The Trojans haven’t won the conference since 2017 and have never made the College Football Playoff.

Stay tuned for more on the USC hiring process over the next few weeks.