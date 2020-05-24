College Football Site Names Top 10 Coaches On Hot Seat

Clay Helton really needs to win some big games this coming college football season. That much has become very clear.

On many preseason rankings, Clay Helton sits atop most college football hot seat lists. Most fully expected the Trojans head coach to be fired after the 2019 season. He survived to start one more year, but results will need to follow.

“The 2017 Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl-winning season might as well been 50 years ago,” writes CollegeFootballNews.com, with Helton on top of its ranking of every Power Five head coach in the sport. “Winning eight games and beating UCLA and Utah last year was nice, but the USC head coach isn’t supposed to go 13-12 in two seasons.”

The site mentions the ongoing Urban Meyer rumors as well. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach remains out of the sport, but many continue to believe the chance to resurrect the Pac-12’s biggest historic power could be a draw. We’ll have to wait a few more months to find out, unless Helton spurs a big leap forward to the top of the conference.

Helton precedes the coach from the USC on the other coast. South Carolina’s Will Muschamp has failed to live up to where Steve Spurrier had the program less than a decade ago, and hasn’t come within three touchdowns of beating Clemson during his tenure.

Here’s the full top 10 of the site’s hot seat rankings:

Clay Helton – USC Will Muschamp – South Carolina Chip Kelly – UCLA Kevin Sumlin – Arizona Manny Diaz – Miami Scott Frost – Nebraska Jim Harbaugh – Michigan Mike Locksley – Maryland Dave Doeren – NC State Lovie Smith – Illinois

With the Trojans, Miami, Nebraska, and Michigan all on the list, some of college football’s biggest jobs could open. Some of these guys have only been on the job for a few years, while others like Harbaugh have had some success, just not up to the standard that most have expected.

Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see which of these guys can climb back into the fans’ good graces this fall.

