College Football World Reacts To Bru McCoy News

Five-star Bru McCoy discusses his recruitment.FOX Sports West

USC fans had high hopes for five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy when he began his career with the Trojans in 2019. Those expectations were not realized.

McCoy entered the transfer portal tonight after three seasons at USC. He only played in one of those years, catching 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns over six games in 2020.

This year, McCoy was suspended from the team following an offseason arrest. Even after charges were dropped, former USC head coach Clay Helton kept the ban in place.

McCoy missed the entire 2019 season with an illness. This was after he transferred from USC to Texas in January 2019 before transferring back to the Trojans in the summer.

News of McCoy entering the portal was met with a variety of reactions.

While McCoy’s college career has not worked out as planned thus far, he’s still only 21 years old and was a five-star recruit only three years ago. There is still hope he can begin to fulfill his promise elsewhere.

We should learn more about potential landing spots for McCoy in the coming days.

