College Football World Reacts To Kedon Slovis News

There’s been major news on the college football transfer front tonight, with USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announcing he is heading to Pitt.

Slovis will aim to follow in the footsteps of Kenny Pickett, who parlayed a masterful senior season into becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist and potential first-round draft pick.

The 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year should have a strong supporting cast around him, including Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

Slovis’ commitment immediately jumpstarted conversation among college football fans and media, many of whom are eager to see how he fits in at his new program.

Former #USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announces on IG that he’s headed to #Pitt . Big pickup for Pat Narduzzi’s team. pic.twitter.com/r9AGJZZs2C — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 21, 2021

From Kenny to Kedon, a musical about record-setting QBs. I expect big things from Kedon Slovis in 2022 at Pitt. https://t.co/jmIypydRlD — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 21, 2021

In November 2019 USC’s Kedon Slovis and ASU’s Joey Yellen had an epic True Freshman QB battle in which they combined for 724 passing yards and 8 TDs. 25 months later, they’re set to be teammates… at the University of Pittsburgh. Wild. pic.twitter.com/PpgBsL1egM — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) December 21, 2021

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada had been eyeing #Pitt. It'll be interesting to see where he goes now with Kedon Slovis signing today with the Panthers. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 21, 2021

Pitt had been linked to some other quarterbacks in the transfer portal in the past 10-14 days, but it always felt like they were waiting for someone bigger. Kedon Slovis is just that. — Jim Hammett (@JimHammett) December 21, 2021

.@Pitt_FB is going to love @Kedonslovis – he has lived with a chip on his shoulder & his teammates have always loved his work ethic. He will be a great fit w/ @CoachDuzzPittFB @cjlquips @PittBorghetti & the special people on campus. And he can spin it. Fired up for him! #h2p https://t.co/D9XxtNefmi — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) December 22, 2021

Slovis has two years of eligibility remaining at Pitt, but if he performs well in 2022, there’s a legit chance he could set himself up to be taken early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Slovis will open his Panther career up against rival West Virginia on September 3, 2022.