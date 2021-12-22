College Football World Reacts To Kedon Slovis News

The Spun

There’s been major news on the college football transfer front tonight, with USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announcing he is heading to Pitt.

Slovis will aim to follow in the footsteps of Kenny Pickett, who parlayed a masterful senior season into becoming a  Heisman Trophy finalist and potential first-round draft pick.

The 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year should have a strong supporting cast around him, including Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

Slovis’ commitment immediately jumpstarted conversation among college football fans and media, many of whom are eager to see how he fits in at his new program.

Slovis has two years of eligibility remaining at Pitt, but if he performs well in 2022, there’s a legit chance he could set himself up to be taken early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Slovis will open his Panther career up against rival West Virginia on September 3, 2022.

