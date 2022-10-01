College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Head football coach Lincoln Riley of the USC attends the game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats at Galen Center on March 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family.

Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother.

Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season as TCU's offensive coordinator. His Horned Frog offense has hung 55 points on Oklahoma midway through the fourth quarter.

In case you're wondering, Oklahoma fans are not having fun with the Riley family connection, but fans of other programs sure seem to be.

TCU currently leads Oklahoma 55-24 in the final period. The Sooners are going to drop their second straight game to fall to 3-2, while TCU is set to be 4-0 and knocking on the door of the national polls.

USC, meanwhile, is 4-0 and should cruise to 5-0 tonight against Arizona State at home.