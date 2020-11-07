College Football World Reacts To Return Of The Pac-12

The Spun

Kedon Slovis attempts a pass.PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 14 : Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans throws a pass against the BYU Cougars during their game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 14, in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

There were times this year when it didn’t seem like the Pac-12 would have a football season. It’s been a long road to get to this point, but we can finally say the Pac-12 is back.

Originally the conference’s plan was to play football in the spring. However, rapid-result antigen tests convinced the conference to move up its timeline to November.

It had to be tough for the Pac-12 to watch the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC enjoy the spotlight in September and October, but now it can finally join the party. Arizona State and USC just kicked off at LA Memorial Coliseum in what is being considered a morning game for these two programs.

Pac-12 teams have been criticized for several years, but today is all about celebrating their return to the national stage.

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd is happy to have USC football back, as he tweeted “Pac-12 football. It exists.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz is also thrilled to see the return of the Pac-12, tweeting “Never thought I’d be happy to hear that stupid USC fight song but we got Pac-12 football folks!”

Unfortunately for every college football fan watching at home right now, the Arizona State-USC game is off to an extremely sloppy start. Hopefully we’ll get to see some big plays from Jayden Daniels and Kedon Slovis in the very near future.

College football fans can watch the first Pac-12 game of the season right now on FOX.


