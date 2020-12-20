College Football World Reacts To USC Bowl Game News

The Spun

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the No. 13 USC Trojans have rejected their 2020 Alamo Bowl invitation.

The decision comes in the wake of a tough 31-24 defeat to the unranked Oregon Ducks on Friday night. With the upset loss, USC loses it’s eligibility for the New Years Six Fiesta Bowl. Coming into Friday night, the Trojans were 5-0.

The college football world has had varying reactions to the controversial choice — some more understanding than others.

Others were heavily critical of the choice to call it quits.

Trojans head coach Clay Helton released a statement regarding the decision on Saturday night. He sited rigorous schedule and time away from families as the main reasons for prematurely ending the season.

In his seven-year career as USC head coach, Helton’s teams have declined in recent seasons. He led the 2016 Trojan team to a Rose Bowl victory, then to a Cotton Bowl appearance in 2017. Since then though, it’s been losing seasons and mediocre bowl-game losses.

At least for this season, USC will abandon its long-standing slogan of “Fight On.”

