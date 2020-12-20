College Football World Reacts To USC Bowl Game News

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the No. 13 USC Trojans have rejected their 2020 Alamo Bowl invitation.

The decision comes in the wake of a tough 31-24 defeat to the unranked Oregon Ducks on Friday night. With the upset loss, USC loses it’s eligibility for the New Years Six Fiesta Bowl. Coming into Friday night, the Trojans were 5-0.

The college football world has had varying reactions to the controversial choice — some more understanding than others.

I feel bad for the seniors that they have to go out like this, but I think this is the correct decision. Keep the players safe with their families while letting the injured players heal up. https://t.co/1OWWCPAdPB — Teran Rodriguez (@TeranRodriguez1) December 20, 2020

I don't blame them. Once the Fiesta Bowl was out of the picture I figured this might be coming. https://t.co/kU0fB9Guwe — Alek Arend (@alekarend) December 20, 2020

Tough ask for the #USC players to continue the tough routine for some bowl game in San Antonio. My guess is they would have played in the Fiesta Bowl had the Trojans won last night. https://t.co/kjduSQvORx — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) December 20, 2020

Others were heavily critical of the choice to call it quits.

Oregon didn't just break their soft unbeaten record but their will to play the game of football as well. https://t.co/o2n09JBb7T — He Is Risen (@NotMikeRNG) December 20, 2020

Good decision by Helton to not lose again when they play a decent team. https://t.co/dO6yum2I9N — WCSC (@WCSC24) December 20, 2020

Quitting is part of our culture now, how to you go out on the year with that embarrassing loss?? #FireClayHelton https://t.co/mF3y5N88f2 — Scuzzzz (@k_sCuZz_418) December 20, 2020

Trojans head coach Clay Helton released a statement regarding the decision on Saturday night. He sited rigorous schedule and time away from families as the main reasons for prematurely ending the season.

Clay Helton and Mike Bohn on #USC’s decision to opt out. pic.twitter.com/lKVLxBoaBk — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 20, 2020

In his seven-year career as USC head coach, Helton’s teams have declined in recent seasons. He led the 2016 Trojan team to a Rose Bowl victory, then to a Cotton Bowl appearance in 2017. Since then though, it’s been losing seasons and mediocre bowl-game losses.

At least for this season, USC will abandon its long-standing slogan of “Fight On.”

The 2020 College Football Playoff field and bowl game matchups will be unveiled on Sunday afternoon.