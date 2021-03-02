The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Reggie Bush’s Epic Career

Reggie Bush on FOX's pregame show.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former USC running back Reggie Bush attends the USC game against Utah as a guest on the pregame show on Fox Sports at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

If you’re old enough to have watched college football closely in the early 2000s, you don’t need to be reminded how special Reggie Bush was.

But in case you needed a reminder, or were too young to remember Bush play at USC, you should check out Twitter today. It’s Bush’s 36th birthday, and the college football world is paying him the homage he deserves.

Simply put, Bush was electric in his role as one of the catalysts of USC’s dynasty nearly two decades ago. The former Heisman Trophy winner (forget what the record book says) produced highlight after highlight for the Trojans.

You can see some of them below, along with members of the college football world offering tributes to Reggie.

Anybody who watched Bush play know his place is cemented in college football lore. Take some time today to watch some his best work on the field.

Happy birthday, Reggie.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.