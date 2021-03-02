College Football World Pays Tribute To Reggie Bush’s Epic Career

If you’re old enough to have watched college football closely in the early 2000s, you don’t need to be reminded how special Reggie Bush was.

But in case you needed a reminder, or were too young to remember Bush play at USC, you should check out Twitter today. It’s Bush’s 36th birthday, and the college football world is paying him the homage he deserves.

Simply put, Bush was electric in his role as one of the catalysts of USC’s dynasty nearly two decades ago. The former Heisman Trophy winner (forget what the record book says) produced highlight after highlight for the Trojans.

You can see some of them below, along with members of the college football world offering tributes to Reggie.

Reggie Bush turns 36 today 🎊 He was electric at USC ⚡ pic.twitter.com/AVmuw3fquD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2021

Reggie Bush turns 36 today and his USC highlights will always be must see ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JffTaw4TQS — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 2, 2021

Happy birthday to Reggie Bush, the coolest because he ran exactly like old-timey football trophies depicted football players running pic.twitter.com/y0u2ZQSaIg — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) March 2, 2021

Best all purpose players in NCAA history 1. Reggie Bush

2. Warrick Dunn

3. Percy Harvin

4. Marshall Faulk (wasn’t really and all purpose guy in college – but he’s Marshall Faulk so he made the list) — Jason Nichols (@drjasonnichols) March 2, 2021

Reggie Bush is a top two college football player all-time, and he isn’t number two.pic.twitter.com/RXk5494j5i — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) March 2, 2021

no other position in football looks as cool embarrassing their opponent as a great RB does and Reggie is RB1 for life by that metric. https://t.co/NoxVK8zguz — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 2, 2021

Reggie Bush is my favorite college football player of all time. That Fresno State performance is one of the most amazing things I've ever seen. https://t.co/8VmaezGDAb — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) March 2, 2021

Never forget Reggie Bush's 513-all-purpose yards vs. Fresno State in 2005. 😲 pic.twitter.com/8o4PCA9PLz — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 2, 2021

Anybody who watched Bush play know his place is cemented in college football lore. Take some time today to watch some his best work on the field.

Happy birthday, Reggie.