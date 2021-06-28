4-Star USC QB Commit’s Trick Shot Throw Going Viral

USC football commit Devin Brown has another high school season before he arrives on campus but has already generated buzz within the program’s loyal fanbase. A viral video of him doing the crossbar challenge will only endear him further to his future fans.

Brown, a four-star quarterback recruit, posted a clip on Twitter of him throwing a pass from the opposite 45-yard-line toward the far end zone with the goal of hitting the crossbar of the field goal.

The rising high school senior needed to throw the ball 65 yards in the air in order to pull off the trick shot.

It’s unclear exactly how many attempts Brown took to pull off the throw, but in the video, he unleashed a dime that could be heard hitting the crossbar.

Take a look at the impressive feat:

Brown will clearly have the arm strength to compete at the college level when he arrives at USC in 2022. The video also shows off his accuracy which has been on full display in his first three years in high school at Queen Creek in Arizona.

A 4-star prospect and the No. 22 overall quarterback for the 2022 cycle, Brown committed to USC last September, contributing to an already talented recruiting class. The Trojans should feel good about their future prospects, which may include Brown lining up under center.

The rising senior will play his final high school season at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. While his focus might be on winning games and improving before heading off to USC, we’re selfishly hoping that he’ll share a few more trick shot videos.

[247Sports]