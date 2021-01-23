Domani Jackson, No. 3 Recruit In 2022 Class, Announces Commitment

Domani Jackson, the nation’s No. 3 overall recruit in the 2022 class, has announced his collegiate commitment decision. He’ll be staying in Southern California.

Jackson, a 6-foot-1 defensive back for prestigious Mater Dei High School, is heading to USC. He announced the news via social media on Saturday. Take a look below.

This is a massive recruiting victory for Clay Helton and the Trojans.

USC has struggled to land in-state recruits over the past few years, losing key battles to top-notch programs like Alabama and Clemson and even conference foe Oregon. For the Trojans to get back on their feet, recruiting has to pick up.

Domani Jackson is exactly the kind of talent that could keep Clay Helton with #FightOn for awhile. If guys like Jackson, Foreman and others band together watch out. pic.twitter.com/Mga6M4WXHA — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) January 23, 2021

Helton has recently emphasized hiring assistants that specialize in the recruiting front. Last year, USC hired Donte Williams – one of the best recruiters on the West Coast – away from Mario Cristobal’s staff in Eugene. The move is already paying dividends as Williams was one of Domani Jackson’s lead recruiters.

So what are the Trojans getting in Jackson, the five-star defensive back? A physical, explosive corner capable of covering any position on the field. Some even believe Jackson is more than capable of becoming a day-one starter at USC. We’ll see.

USC’s latest recruiting victory is a major step as the program hopes to return to its prior national dominance. Jackson will join the fold in 2022 as he aims to lead the Trojans secondary for years to come.