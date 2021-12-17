Domani Jackson, No. 7 Recruit In 2022 Class, Announces Commitment

One of the top recruits in the 2022 class has announced his college destination.

Cornerback Domani Jackson has committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. He made the announcement via his Twitter account.

This is a massive commitment for USC as the program is getting one of the top 10 best recruits in the country.

Jackson is also rated as the top player in California and the second-best cornerback in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

Many of the crystal balls to USC started coming in throughout the last few days, which is usually a sign that a prospect has his school picked out.

Other than USC, Jackson had interest from Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, BYU, Cal, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, etc.

With this pledge, Jackson becomes USC’s highest-rated recruit for the 2022 class. It will surely jump up from No. 82 overall in the nation in no time.