ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Has A Message For The Heisman Trust

After 10 long years in exile, USC legend Reggie Bush was finally allowed to return to the school where he built his legacy.

But Bush’s return to SoCal did not come with his long-since confiscated Heisman Trophy. That’s something that Paul Finebaum would like to see the Heisman Trust address in the very near future.

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum advocated for the Trust returning Bush’s Heisman trophy to him. He feels that in a world where “forgiveness and redemption” are things we strive for, the Heisman Trust should forgive Bush and let him have the trophy he rightfully won. And Finebaum wants Bush to get it back “immediately.”

“I do think the Heisman Trust should give it to him,” Finebaum said. “10 years is a long time and in today’s world we should be about forgiveness and redemption. I give USC a lot of credit and the program has been a disaster and I still think they have some issues. As far as Reggie Bush, he’s one of the most popular players of all time, he should be welcomed back and no question the Heisman Trust should give him back his Heisman immediately.”

An NCAA investigation found that Bush received improper benefits from USC, and dropped the hammer hard on the program. In addition to confiscating Bush’s Heisman, they imposed a two-year postseason ban, and vacated their 2004 national championship.

The Heisman Trust’s decision to take back the Heisman from Bush was a controversial one at the time. But now they have a chance to potentially fix that mistake.

Do you agree with Paul Finebaum? Should the Heisman Trust return Bush’s trophy?