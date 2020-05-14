ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Major Conference Is In “Big Danger”

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected parts of the United States differently. Parts of the West Coast and New York City areas have been hit rather hard, while other areas in the Midwest and Southeast have fared a little better.

A result of this could be an odd-looking 2020 college football season. Conferences like the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC appear optimistic about the season, while the Pac-12 could be in a different territory.

Earlier this week, a California university school system announced no in-person classes would be held this fall. Three schools in that system play in the Mountain West Conference. People are now wondering what that means for the fall athletics season.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks “mass free agency” could come to college football if schools like USC and Oregon can’t play this fall.

Finebaum added that the Pac-12, which is already struggling for national relevance, is in “big danger” moving forward.

“I think it’s free agency. I think it’s probably already going on if you’re sitting there at Clemson or Alabama or Florida or Georgia or Michigan and you’re thinking ‘I’ve got a shot at picking off some of the better players in the country.’ You’re going to do it,” Finebaum said this morning, per 247Sports. “It’s not like the Pac-12 was healthy anyway. This program is already a mess. It barely shows up on the radar screen. Last year Oregon and Utah had a shot then they both lost late in the season.

“I think they’ve only been to the College Football Playoff twice. This is a conference that really can’t afford to miss the season. But right now based on what everyone is saying, they’re in big danger and players exiting is the worst possible thing.”

The Pac-12 has a couple of big-time non-conference games scheduled this season. USC is scheduled to play Alabama and Oregon is scheduled to play Ohio State. Those are opportunities for the conference to make a statement.

Obviously, health and safety has to be the priority, but it will be a shame if those games can’t take place.