Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About USC vs. UCLA Tonight

Each season UCLA and USC square off, the two teams wear their home uniforms, giving fans one of the best uniform matchups of the entire football season.

Saturday night’s Pac-12 rivalry showdown was no different. And to make things even better, the game was played at the legendary Rose Bowl.

Even Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t help but appreciate Saturday night’s Pac-12 game’s aesthetic. The College GameDay analyst took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the USC-UCLA game.

“Something right about these uni’s on the field together!” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter in regards to the Bruins and Trojans.

We’d have to agree. The Pac-12 doesn’t have much to brag about these days, but uniforms and stadiums are definitely worth a mention.

USC is one of the more iconic college football programs thanks to its rich history. Although the Trojans haven’t done much nationally as of late, some believe they could get back on track here in the next few years.

UCLA, meanwhile, is also heading in the right direction with Chip Kelly at the helm. Kelly’s start with the Bruins was shaky, to say the least. But he now has UCLA looking like it could be a contender to win the Pac-12 in the 2021 season.

Both the Bruins and Trojans field some of the best uniforms in college football. Throw in the Rose Bowl and you get one of the most aesthetically pleasing games of the season.

Catch the rest of USC-UCLA on ABC.