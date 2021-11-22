Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors.

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being considered a potential candidate for the USC job. Reasons include his coming from the Pete Carroll coaching tree, his Super Bowl experience with the Atlanta Falcons, West Coast experience and temperament.

The USC Trojans are expected to cast a very wide net to find their permanent replacement at head coach for Clay Helton. A number of NFL coaches are expected to get consideration on top of college coaches.

But he wider college football world doesn’t seem that interested or worried about Quinn going to USC. Fans of USC’s rivals are laughing at the idea and seem to hope the Trojans do it:

My goodness, this would set SC back a decade. I’m all for it, but the last thing they need is a defensive-minded, failed NFL HC, with no high level college head coaching or recruiting experience. https://t.co/NQbWHgvZ5O — QuinneyUte (@QuinneyUte) November 22, 2021

Lolololol please please please USC please do this I won't be able to stop laughing https://t.co/XZYDWyv51M — Irish Jedi (@Goirishglory88) November 22, 2021

This is Jack Del Rio level excitement for me. Please let this happen!! https://t.co/V2WAef7rL2 — AlwaysScoDucks (@ScOhana_Mike) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, USC fans themselves appear mixed on the idea:

I've been convinced USC will hire a former NFL head coach after the Air Raid made them completely soft. Just no idea who. Quinn would be hilarious. Maybe Rex Ryan? Eric Mangini? Doug Pederson? https://t.co/uOpK3nwfHL — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) November 22, 2021

The clock on the USC coaching search officially starts this Sunday. Because of ESP I don’t think they can afford to wait till January to hire a coach from the NFL. But Dan Quinn is a name I like https://t.co/uIj7azwfZp — Van Burg (@mt_burg) November 22, 2021

One of the names we missed on our coaching rundown but worth a thought. https://t.co/tPX6kHF2Kf — Alicia de Artola (@PenguinOfTroy) November 22, 2021

USC went 46-24 with Clay Helton as their head coach. They won the Rose Bowl with Sam Darnold under center in 2016 then won the Pac-12 title the following year.

But in the three years that followed after Darnold’s departure, USC did not improve. And after starting the 2021 season with a 1-1 record, USC pulled the plug on Helton.

USC is far from the national powerhouse it once was under Pete Carroll. But going after highly touted NFL coaches worked for them with Carroll once before. Maybe it will work again.

Should USC seriously consider Dan Quinn as head coach.