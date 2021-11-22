The Spun

Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dan Quinn in his Cowboys outfit.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors.

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being considered a potential candidate for the USC job. Reasons include his coming from the Pete Carroll coaching tree, his Super Bowl experience with the Atlanta Falcons, West Coast experience and temperament.

The USC Trojans are expected to cast a very wide net to find their permanent replacement at head coach for Clay Helton. A number of NFL coaches are expected to get consideration on top of college coaches.

But he wider college football world doesn’t seem that interested or worried about Quinn going to USC. Fans of USC’s rivals are laughing at the idea and seem to hope the Trojans do it:

Meanwhile, USC fans themselves appear mixed on the idea:

USC went 46-24 with Clay Helton as their head coach. They won the Rose Bowl with Sam Darnold under center in 2016 then won the Pac-12 title the following year.

But in the three years that followed after Darnold’s departure, USC did not improve. And after starting the 2021 season with a 1-1 record, USC pulled the plug on Helton.

USC is far from the national powerhouse it once was under Pete Carroll. But going after highly touted NFL coaches worked for them with Carroll once before. Maybe it will work again.

Should USC seriously consider Dan Quinn as head coach.

