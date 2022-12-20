Football World Reacts To Reggie Bush, NCAA Drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former USC running back Reggie Bush attends the USC game against Utah as a guest on the pregame show on Fox Sports at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush is publicly calling out the NCAA again on Twitter.

Bush is still angry at the organization for stripping him of his Heisman Trophy, which he hoped to have reinstated amid the new NIL era.

"I wonder why the NCAA has gone quiet on me? They had a lot to say last year," Bush tweeted today. "These are some pretty serious allegations. Don’t run now Mark, the party is just getting started! Mark Emmert is liar, a conman, a thief, but most importantly he is a coward. Hello Heisman Trust."

Not surprisingly, fans are rushing to Bush's defense in the comments.

"LET THEM KNOW. GIVE IT BACK, @NCAA," one said.

GIVE REGGIE HIS HEISMAN BACK," another added.

"Couldn’t have said it better @ReggieBush. He is always the last one out of the clown car," said a USC fan regarding Emmert, the outgoing NCAA president.

"I am absolutely here for @ReggieBush calling out EVERYONE," chimed in another USC alum.

"We all seen you win the Heisman in real life Reg. That's never going to be taken away. Best college player I've seen in 20 years," said a University of Washington supporter.

That Washington fan's opinion might be shared by many, but as long as Bush is not in possession of his award, he is going to continue to let his voice be heard.