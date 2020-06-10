Bru McCoy struggled to make up his mind in 2019, as the former five-star recruit originally chose USC, then transferred to Texas only to eventually return back to USC. Fans of both programs were frustrated, but his actions didn’t warrant what came next.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, McCoy detailed the outrage he received for changing his decision multiple times. The talented freshman from Mater Dei had to deal with death threats on a weekly basis.

McCoy left USC because of Kliff Kingsbury’s decision to jump ship for the NFL. Once he arrived at Texas, the five-star recruit realized he was meant to be a Trojan.

Instead of allowing a teenager to just figure out his own path, fans decided to bash McCoy for his indecisiveness. He told Bleacher Report that people “dehumanized” him for leaving USC.

Here’s what McCoy had to say about that dark time, via Bleacher Report:

“People dehumanized me,” says Bru, now back at USC and planning to play for the Trojans as a redshirt freshman whenever college football resumes. “It’s no excuse, but I was 18. I’m only 19 now. I don’t think anyone at 18 really has it all figured out.”

People also allegedly messaged McCoy’s parents to complain about their son’s decision.

At the end of the day, McCoy was and still is just a teenager. Nothing he did warranted fans issuing death threats or finding his parents’ contact information.

McCoy will have the chance to silence his critics and haters for the next four years at USC.