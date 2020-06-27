Earlier this week, the college football world received sad news when a beloved former coach passed away.

Phil Krueger, a former head coach at Fresno State and Utah State, passed away on June 22 at his him in Florida, Utah State confirmed in a statement. He was 90 years old.

Krueger payed his college football at Southeast Missouri State where he played quarterback. He eventually landed on the sidelines as an assistant at Long Beach Community College.

His first chance as a head coach came at Fresno State where he coached for two seasons. He racked up a 10-10 record before leaving to become an assistant under famed head coach John McKay at USC.

Phil Krueger, who guided the Aggies to back-to-back-to-back winning seasons in the 1970’s, died on Monday, June 22, at his home in Pembroke Pines, Fla. He was 90. 📰: https://t.co/C8ZLhlkNhV pic.twitter.com/fzZOI4Xio9 — USU Football (@USUFootball) June 25, 2020

He and Joe Gibbs were assistants at USC and were hotel roommates when the team went on road trips. Gibbs offered his thoughts on Krueger’s passing earlier this week, via ESPN.

“I have a lot of great memories from being on the same coaching staff with Phil,” Gibbs said this week. “He was very bright. A sharp guy with a great sense of humor. He was one of those guys that you always enjoyed being around.”

After a stint at USC, Krueger landed another head coaching job, this time at Utah State. He racked up a 21-12 record leading the Aggies before he was lured off to the NFL.

He worked as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for five seasons.