Late Friday night, a college football program received some tough news regarding one of its bright young wide receivers.

Kyle Ford, a former four-star wide receiver recruit, missed most of his freshman season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in high school. Ford was cleared for practice in September, but redshirted.

Unfortunately, the former No. 6 wide receiver from the 2019 class suffered another major injury. According to a report from 247Sports, he suffered a torn ACL in his other knee.

It’s a major blow to the USC wide receiver corps considering star wideout Michael Pittman Jr left for the NFL after the 2019 season. Ford figured to receive a major uptick in targets heading into his redshirt freshman season.

Here’s the news from 247Sports:

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kyle Ford has torn his ACL and is out for the foreseeable future, according to multiple sources. Ford previously tore his ACL in 2018, but sources have indicated that the injury occurred on the other knee.

Ford made his college debut for the Trojans late in the season against Colorado.

His lone reception on the year came against Oregon when fellow freshman quarterback Kedon Sloivs hit Ford for a 20-yard touchdown.

The talented wide receiver slotted in with the first-team offense during spring camp. Unfortunately, Ford will have to wait at least another season before he can crack the starting lineup.