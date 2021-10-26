Former USC star and longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is “in the mix” for the coaching vacancy at his alma mater, according to a new report.

Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy broke the news tonight regarding Fisher. The former Trojan defensive back is currently an advisor on the Tennessee State football staff.

This also isn’t the first time Fisher has been mentioned in conjunction with a head coaching opening at USC.

Ex-NFL coach & USC alum Jeff Fisher is in mix for USC’s coaching position, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. On Monday, former USC QB Carson Palmer said candidates include Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke FIckell & Steelers coach Mike Tomlin — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 25, 2021

Fisher’s current job at Tennessee State is the first time he has ever coached in any capacity in college. After his NFL playing career finished in 1985, Fisher coached in the professional ranks for the next three decades.

He was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 1995-2010 and the Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16, compiling an overall record of 173-165-1 with six playoff appearances and a trip to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Fisher may have an obvious connection to USC because he went there, but he appears to be a completely uninspiring choice on paper. He’s 63 years old, hasn’t been a head coach in five years and has never been one at the collegiate level.

Hiring Fisher doesn’t seem like it would work out well at all for the Trojans.