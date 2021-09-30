Former NFL Head Coach Addresses USC Rumors

USC needs to swing and swing big on its pending coaching hire. One former NFL head coach could be the man for the job.

Earlier this month, a report linked former Chargers head coach and now Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to the USC job. The report said USC boosters had identified Lynn as a candidate and already made contact.

Reporters finally got the opportunity to ask Lynn about the USC rumors during a press conference on Thursday. The Lions offensive coordinator made it clear that no one at USC has reached out to him, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

With that being said, he also failed to directly answer whether or not he has interest in the job.

“Lions OC Anthony Lynn said no one from USC has reached out to him about that job and his entire focus right now is on his current role with the Lions,” Birkett said on Twitter. “He did not directly answer whether he would consider the job after the season.”

Lions OC Anthony Lynn said no one from USC has reached out to him about that job and his entire focus right now is on his current role with the Lions. He did not directly answer whether he would consider the job after the season. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 30, 2021

Let’s be honest here: Anthony Lynn wasn’t going to say much else about the USC rumors, regardless of whether they’re true or not.

Lynn wants to show his commitment to the Detroit Lions. Besides, USC probably won’t make a head coaching hire until the end of the current 2021 season.

Lynn may not be saying much about the USC job. But that doesn’t mean he’s not interested or hasn’t been contacted by the Trojans.