On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure – and somewhat controversial – figure when a former USC player passed away.

Marv Marinovich, who won a national title with the Trojans, passed away from natural causes this week, the team said in a statement. He was 81 years old.

Marinovich was an offensive and defensive lineman for USC during his collegiate football days. He was a captain for the 1962 USC team that went on to win the national title.

“A captain on USC’s 1962 national championship team, Marinovich went on to play for the Oakland Raiders before becoming a noted strength and conditioning coach. He died on Thursday of natural causes at the age of 81,” USC said in a statement.

After a standout career with the Trojans, the Oakland Raiders drafted the star lineman in the 12th round of the 1962 NFL draft.

He had a short playing career with the team before Marinovich took over as the team’s strength and conditioning coach. He also held similar roles with the St. Louis Cardinals and the World Football League’s Hawaii franchise.

Following his days in the NFL, Marinovich went on to train several elite professional athletes like Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.

Most famously, though, was the rigorous training he put his son, Todd, through. Todd Marinovich was an elite high school recruit who followed in his father’s footsteps at USC before becoming a first-round NFL draft pick.

Our thoughts are with the Marinovich family.