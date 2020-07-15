Former USC Trojans and NFL linebacker David Lewis passed away on Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Lewis was 65 years old. He played for USC in the mid-1970s, earning All-Pac-8 honors in 1976 before being drafted by the Buccaneers.

From 1977-81, Lewis played in Tampa, making the 1980 Pro Bowl and helping the Bucs reach the 1979 NFC Championship Game. He finished his career with the San Diego Chargers (1982) and Los Angeles Rams (1983).

After his playing career, Lewis went on to become the head coach of Tampa Catholic High School from 1986-90. Following the completion of his head coaching stint, he remained an assistant for the Crusaders.

“Tampa Catholic and the entire city of Tampa lost a GREAT MAN. RIP Coach David Lewis,” wrote former Tampa Catholic assistant Brendan Phillips on Twitter. “His love for the kids and TC was unmatched. I am honored to have had the pleasure of his friendship and learning so much from this man. Rest Easy my brother.”

No cause of death has been listed for Lewis. He is survived by his wife and daughter and predeceased by his son.

“I just think of a joyous, happy man who just enjoyed life and did so much for so many — so many — young men and people that he touched in his life,” former Buccaneer teammate Richard Wood told The Times. “He touched so many young men’s lives, and not just guys who played with him like myself.”