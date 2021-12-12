Former USC Star Reportedly Facing Up To 10 Years In Prison

Former USC star and NFL second-round pick Rey Maualuga is reportedly facing up to 10 years in prison after a drunk driving crash in Kentucky earlier this year.

Maualuga, who had been arrested twice previously for DUI, is facing two felonies and one misdemeanor, according to TMZSports. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to a decade behind bars.

Maualuga is accused of drunkenly driving through a neighborhood Villa Hills, Kentucky on August 11. The former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker allegedly crashed through mailboxes and front yards before hitting a parked car and tree.

His trial will begin on April 6, 2022.

The Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American in 2008, Maualuga was the No. 38 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his first eight professional seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, recording 584 tackles, seven interceptions and four sacks in 114 games.

Maualuga last played in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins in 2017, appearing in six games (four starts) and logging 23 tackles.