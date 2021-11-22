Interesting NFL Name Floated For USC Coaching Job

An interesting name popped up in the USC coaching rumors on Monday afternoon.

Names like Brian Kelly, Luke Fickell and even Urban Meyer have been discussed as possible candidates for the Trojans. Another big name popped up on Monday: Dan Quinn.

Quinn is the former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. He’s also had stops out on the West Coast. He was a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers in 2001 and an assistant head coach for the Seahawks in 2009.

USC may be in the market for a professional with NFL experience. Quinn fits the bill. It’s all speculation for now, though.

Trusted Hotline source just *speculated* on potential #USC candidate: Dan Quinn – Pete Carroll lineage

– took Falcons to Super Bowl

– WC experience (49ers)

– right temperament Worth monitoring as search heats up — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 22, 2021

The only issue with Dan Quinn is his lack of recruiting experience. The good news is USC almost never has a tough time in the recruiting game.

Southern California is spoiled with some of the top athletes in high school football. Unfortunately, Pac-12 programs have let the best of the best slip out and head to major programs in the east. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud – the current Heisman favorites – both played high school football in Southern California, but left for Alabama and Ohio State.

USC is primed for success. The Trojans are the one Pac-12 program capable of competing for national championships each and every year. If they feel like Quinn’s there guy, then they should unload the bank to land him.

Something tells us USC could do better, though. Hiring a current college football coach who prioritizes a disciplined culture and relentless recruiting seems like the direction the program should take.