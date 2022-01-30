Jaxson Dart Officially Announces His Transfer Destination

We’ve known for days where former USC four-star quarterback Jaxson Dart was taking his talents in 2022. But today he made the move official.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Dart announced that he is committing to Ole Miss. He thanked his teammates and coaches at USC before hyping up the Rebel fanbase.

“Now! We heading to the Sip to Ole Miss Nation… LFG! I can already tell Oxford is a special place! I can’t wait to get to work and give you all that I have! HOTTY TODDY! Ole Miss are you ready?”

247Sports rated Dart as the No. 69 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He was the No. 10 quarterback in the country, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Utah.

𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 ❔🦈 pic.twitter.com/X7tHecZm3c — Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) January 30, 2022

As a freshman at USC, Jaxson Dart got some opportunities throughout what was a very chaotic season. He played in six games, starting several of them, and finished the year with 1,353 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

But with a new regime taking over at USC, led by head coach Lincoln Riley, Dart decided that a change of scenery was needed.

Fortunately for him, Dart is joining a Rebels program that appears to be on a rapid rise. Lane Kiffin’s team went 10-3 in 2021, finishing second in the SEC West and reaching the Sugar Bowl.

If there’s one coach that can help Dart reach his full potential, it’s Kiffin with his high-octane offense.