Jonah Miller, Elite 2021 OT, Down To 6 Schools

Four-star offensive lineman Jonah Miller is getting closer to making his commitment decision. The Arizona native took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to announce his top six schools.

Miller’s top six includes (in no particular order) Oregon, Penn State, Arizona State, Washington, USC and Texas. Based off his top six list, it’s safe to say the four-star has had no shortage of offers from elite programs across the country.

The top recruit is a massive offensive lineman. The 6-foot-8, 285-pound prospect already has the size to compete at the collegiate level. But it’s not just his frame that has college programs excited.

The four-star prospect is as aggressive an offensive lineman you’ll find at the high school level. Miller is an excellent run-blocker and is more than capable in pass protection. Schools will be fighting hard to the end to earn Miller’s pledge.

It’s still early in Miller’s recruitment – plus, he added his recruitment is “still open” in his top six announcement. But many expect this to be a USC-Oregon battle.

The Trojans and Ducks are keeping the Pac-12’s relevancy alive thanks to their brands. Both programs figure to be on the rise thanks to stellar recruiting as of late.

Miller still has plenty of time to make a decision. Where do you think the four-star offensive lineman will end up?