Julien Simon, Country’s No. 5 ATH, Announces His Commitment

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln four-star athlete Julien Simon is off the board after announcing his commitment moments ago.

Simon is heading to USC. He chose the Trojans from a list of 20 offers, including Pac-12 options such as Washington, Cal and Arizona State. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Simon is a top-100 recruit and the No. 5 athlete in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

As it turns out, USC was the first school to offer Simon a scholarship a little over two years ago. He mentioned that fact in his commitment announcement on Twitter.

“Two years ago on April 25, 2018, my whole life changed by receiving my first scholarship offer from the University of Southern California,” Simon said. “I knew from that day on I was going to have to make a very big decision one day later down the road. I wasn’t sure what to expect after that, but, ever since that day, this whole process has been crazy, and I’m thankful for each and every school and coach that has recruited me.”

I’m so blessed thank you lord🙏🏾 Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6uh4kQE97i — Julien Simon (@_JulienSimon) May 10, 2020

According to his 247Sports Scouting Report, Simon projects as a “multi-year Power 5 starter” and Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft down the road.

He also can play linebacker, safety, running back or wide receiver but projects best as a linebacker at the next level.

Simon is the 11th verbal commitment for USC in the 2021 class. Eight of those pledges are four-star prospects.