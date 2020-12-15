Keyshawn Johnson Ripped USC’s Athletic Director This Morning

USC athletic director Mike Bohn wasn’t just put on blast by Keyshawn Johnson this Tuesday morning, he was downright eviscerated.

Bohn recently tipped his cap to Ohio State for being in the conversation for a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff. Johnson, however, would’ve preferred if Bohn made an argument for USC being in that exact same conversation.

“You got this dude come in and be our athletic director from Cincinnati? He doesn’t even understand what being a Trojan is all about,” Johnson said. “Like, why would you even say something like that? Ohio State ain’t no bigger than USC. We on the same level, if not better. Like, where is his mindset at? Like, you’re supposed to be saying, ‘We need to be in the same damn conversation. We’re both 5-0. We’re both playing in championship games.’ I don’t want to hear nothing about no recency bias.”

Although the Trojans don’t have a signature win on their resume, they do own a 5-0 record in a Power Five conference. They have a chance to win the Pac-12 title this Friday against the Oregon Ducks.

Johnson wasn’t done criticizing Bohn, as he said “That’s what we get for hiring a dude that doesn’t understand what being a Trojan is all about.”

“That’s what we get for hiring a dude who doesn’t understand what being a Trojan is all about!”@keyshawn EVISCERATED USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn for not campaigning harder for USC to make the College Football Playoff over Ohio State. #KJZ pic.twitter.com/jnjOVHTX0d — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) December 15, 2020

It’s highly unlikely USC would’ve received major consideration for the Playoff. Nonetheless, the fan base for USC would like to see Bohn endorse his own program instead of Ohio State.

Johnson is one of the most notable players to ever come from USC. His harsh comments just prove how the Trojans are no longer viewed as an elite brand in college football.