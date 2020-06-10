On Tuesday night, a report suggested USC was close to making a decision on its disassociation with former star running back Reggie Bush.

Bush’s relationship became complicated after it was ruled he accepted impermissible benefits during his time with the program. According to a report from ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, USC will end its disassociation with the star running back “soon.”

Many expect that decision to come today, especially after former USC quarterback Matt Leinart teased “big news” coming on Wednesday. “Big news coming tomorrow and I can’t wait…..” former Leinart said on Twitter.

Football fans all over the country responded to the news, including a major college football analyst. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said he’s “glad to hear” USC is moving in the right direction on a decision regarding Bush.

He then paid the running back a massive compliment. “To this day the baddest college football player I’ve ever covered,” Herbie said on Twitter.

Glad to hear. To this day the baddest CFB player I’ve ever covered. @ReggieBush happy for you and your family. https://t.co/1nHYl8NitB — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 10, 2020

Herbstreit has been covering college football for nearly 25 years and has seen some of the best to ever play the game.

Picking Bush isn’t necessarily a surprise, though, after watching the star running back dominate opposing defenses for years. He even took home the Heisman Trophy, which was later stripped from him.

Bush made his return to USC last fall as part of FOX’s college football broadcast. Now it looks like he’ll be welcomed back with open arms by the program he played for.