Lane Kiffin Reacts To Death Of Former USC Offensive Lineman

Former USC and NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk tragically passed away on Sunday at the age of 26.

USC confirmed Tuerk’s passing this afternoon. According to 247Sports.com, Tuerk collapsed while hiking, but further details haven’t been reported.

Tuerk was a standout for the Trojans from 2012-15. He was named a freshman All-America in his first season and was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2014. A third-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, Tuerk spent two years in the NFL with the Chargers and Arizona Cardinals, appearing in one game.

During his time at USC, Tuerk played for Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton. Kiffin, who recruited Tuerk to LA and coached him as a freshman, posted a heartfelt tribute to the former offensive lineman on Twitter tonight.

“This is awful. So sad. Praying for family and friends. I always loved Max and one of my favorites. #FightOnForever, Max!!!!” Kiffin tweeted.

A four-star prospect out of Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic High School, Tuerk was the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 61 overall player in the class of 2012, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He was the second-highest rated signee for the Trojans in the 2012 cycle, behind only four-star outside linebacker Jabari Ruffin, the No. 54 overall recruit.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tuerk’s family and friends, as well as the entire USC football community, during this difficult time.