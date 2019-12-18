Lane Kiffin’s Tweet About USC Football Recruiting Is Going Viral

On Wednesday morning, college football’s Early Signing Period kicked off with a flurry of activity.

As recruits made their final decisions on where to take their talents, one program was left in the dust. USC, one of the preeminent programs in college football history, has struggled to bring in 2020 recruits.

In fact, USC sits at No. 77 in the nation for the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Trojans have just one four-star recruit in their class and just 11 recruits total.

But the bad news was just beginning. Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, a Southern California native, announced his commitment to Oregon this afternoon.

After the commitment, former USC star Matt Leinart dubbed Oregon the “new USC.”

“Oregon is the new USC in recruiting on the West Coast… back in my day no one dared to recruit So Cal. Now it’s open season and Oregon is hunting!” he said on Twitter.

Current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin weighed in on Leinart’s assessment. The former USC head coach reacted with a crying emoji.

😢 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 18, 2019

Is he taking a shot at his former program? Knowing Kiffin and his affinity for social media, it’s very possible.

He has to be somewhat pleased with the Trojans’ struggles. As for Kiffin’s own recruiting class, Ole Miss owns the No. 40 class.