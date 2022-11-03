Lincoln Riley 'Doesn't Believe' In Having 1 Coach On Coaching Staff

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Lincoln Riley made a bold decision before the start of this season to not hire a dedicated special teams coach. On Thursday, he revisited that move.

Riley revealed that he still doesn't believe in having a coach strictly dedicated to special teams. He just doesn't think it makes sense to have a full-time member on the staff for that unit, according to USC reporter Keely Eure.

Instead of hiring a special teams coach, Riley spread the responsibilities for that unit among the rest of the staff.

The college football world doesn't agree with Riley's stance on this topic.

Dan Wolken of USA Today tweeted, "Lincoln is obviously an elite coach but I’m not sure about this one."

One fan said, "He’s going to rethink this once he’s playing in a real conference."

"Save this tweet," another fan wrote. "Special teams gonna bite him in 3 years."

USC will face Cal this Saturday at home.

If the Trojans struggle on special teams, Riley will receive a ton of heat from the public.