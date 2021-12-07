Look: Lincoln Riley’s Bizarre USC Introduction Goes Viral

USC certainly pulled out all the stops to land Lincoln Riley as its next football coach. However, the school’s recent introduction for Riley left a lot to be desired.

After USC athletic director Mike Bohn introduced Riley, the school’s marching band came out to perform the Trojans’ fight song. The USC Song Girls were also called forward to showcase their choreography for the song.

While the USC fight song was being played and the dance was going on, Riley was just standing in the background watching it all unfold.

It was just a weird scene to say the least.

Here’s the bizarre introduction that’s going viral on Twitter:

I’m so unbelievably confused at what is happening here What is this? Is this normal? pic.twitter.com/mpOPVCn6ys — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 7, 2021

This introduction didn’t go very well, but the future remains bright for Riley and the Trojans.

As for why Riley left Oklahoma for USC, he explained his decision while on Fox Sports’ The Herd last week.

“You could feel their energy,” Riley said. “You could feel the leadership from the very top as willing to do the things that maybe haven’t been done here as of recent to get USC to where it needs to be. … The future is so bright. Again, to us, that excitement was tough to ignore.”

If Riley is the one who revitalizes USC football, that would go a long way for his legacy.