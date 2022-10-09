Look: 9 College Football Teams Are Already Bowl Eligible

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over a dozen FBS teams remain undefeated through the first six weeks of the college football season, and nine of them are officially going bowling no matter how the rest of the season plays out.

Eight Power Five teams and one Group of Five team have reached six wins on the season and are now bowl eligible. A lot of the usual suspects have made the cut along with a few interesting ones.

Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss will all represent the SEC this bowl season. Ohio State and Michigan have also qualified.

Pac-12 giants UCLA and USC are also going bowling, as are ACC juggernaut Clemson and the Sun Belt's rising power, Coastal Carolina.

The AP poll hasn't been released yet, but all of those teams except for Coastal Carolina are most likely going to be ranked in the top 10 when it drops.

Most importantly, those eight Power Five teams are all among the frontrunners for a spot in the College Football Playoff so long as they stay unbeaten in the regular season.

But at least a few of them won't be. The regular season games between USC and UCLA, Alabama and Ole Miss, and The Game will ensure that three of the teams on this list will be eliminated from contention before the end of the regular season.

Which of these four teams do you see going undefeated?