Look: AP Poll Voter Getting Crushed For Controversial Ranking

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 02: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws a pass against the Utah Utes during the third quarter in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Every so often, we see an AP poll voted called out for something on his or her particular ballot.

Today, NJ.com's Brian Fonseca has caused some raised eyebrows with his decision to slot USC at No. 4 on his ballot while only putting Utah 18th. The Utes, of course, beat the Trojans 47-24 in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, and handed USC both of its losses this season.

"Cheers to the AP voter who had USC at #4 and Utah at #18, an unconventional choice to be sure," said the RedditCFB Twitter account.

Sure, USC finished with a better overall record than the Utes (11-2 vs. 10-3), but Utah proved themselves the better team twice.

Fonseca is taking enough heat that he may have to try and explain the way he voted, or claim it was simply a mistake.

We'll see if he acknowledges the backlash.