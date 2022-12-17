Look: Caleb Williams Has A Message For Transfers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Caleb Williams wasted no time making an impact at USC. In his first season with the Trojans, the dynamic quarterback won the Heisman Trophy.

Since Williams will spend at least one more season at USC, there's a decent chance players in the NCAA transfer portal will consider joining forces with him.

Earlier this week, Williams sent a message to any transfer thinking about committing to the Trojans.

Williams wants transfers to be focused on helping USC reach its ultimate goal next season.

"If you're not coming here to focus on our team goals, don't come," Williams said. "If you want to come with a great group of guys, come on and let's work. If you're not here to reach our team goal in January, then don't come join."

Williams was the top transfer heading into the 2022 season. He validated that title by throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns.

USC will be highly ranked next season in large part because Williams will be under center. And for that reason, his current and future teammates should listen to what he has to say.