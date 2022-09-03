Look: Here's The First Touchdown Of Lincoln Riley Era At USC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

If USC's opening drive is a sign of things to come this season, then the Trojans will be must-see TV in the Pac-12.

During the first quarter of this Saturday's game against Rice, USC quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a strike to star wideout Jordan Addison for a six-yard touchdown.

It's only fitting that USC's first touchdown of the season included both of its top offseason acquisitions

USC acquired Williams from Oklahoma. As a freshman for the Sooners, he had 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Addison, meanwhile, had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns while at Pitt last season.

Williams was surgical on the opening drive for the Trojans, completing all four of his pass attempts for 64 yards.

Addison hauled in the touchdown pass from Williams, but it's Tahj Washington who leads USC in receiving yards (47) at the moment.

Williams should have a huge day against Rice. After all, we've seen him put up prolific numbers when facing elite competition.

Are you excited for the Lincoln Riley era at USC?