Major College Football Game Gets A 9 A.M. Kickoff Time

On Saturday morning, the Pac-12 finally unveiled its schedule for the upcoming college football season.

Each team will play a seven-game conference schedule, with the Pac-12 title game scheduled for December 18. Pac-12 conference play officially kicks off at November 7.

In a year where everything is a little different, the college football world made some interesting changes. Most conferences are playing conference-only games to keep travel low.

The Pac-12 took the craziness to another level on Saturday morning in its schedule announcement. The conference announced it will play a major game with a 9:00 a.m. local time kickoff.

USC and Arizona State kick off at 9:00 a.m. PT to open the season.

USC and Arizona State will play a 9 a.m. West Coast game at USC to open the Pac-12 season. Interesting. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 3, 2020

The Pac-12 has toyed with the idea of a 9:00 a.m. PT kickoff in the past, but never pulled the trigger. In an effort to draw more eyes from the East coast, the Pac-12 finally conceded.

The conference didn’t pull any punches either, putting the face of the conference in that 9:0 a.m. PT kickoff. We say that with regard to Oregon, which enters the 2020 college football season as the Pac-12’s best hope for a playoff shot.

The Pac-12 is the last major conference to kick off this fall. However, with a seven-game slate, the conference positioned itself for a possible College Football Playoff berth.