Major College Football Game Gets A 9 A.M. Kickoff Time

A general view of USC's football stadium.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, the Pac-12 finally unveiled its schedule for the upcoming college football season.

Each team will play a seven-game conference schedule, with the Pac-12 title game scheduled for December 18. Pac-12 conference play officially kicks off at November 7.

In a year where everything is a little different, the college football world made some interesting changes. Most conferences are playing conference-only games to keep travel low.

The Pac-12 took the craziness to another level on Saturday morning in its schedule announcement. The conference announced it will play a major game with a 9:00 a.m. local time kickoff.

USC and Arizona State kick off at 9:00 a.m. PT to open the season.

The Pac-12 has toyed with the idea of a 9:00 a.m. PT kickoff in the past, but never pulled the trigger. In an effort to draw more eyes from the East coast, the Pac-12 finally conceded.

The conference didn’t pull any punches either, putting the face of the conference in that 9:0 a.m. PT kickoff. We say that with regard to Oregon, which enters the 2020 college football season as the Pac-12’s best hope for a playoff shot.

The Pac-12 is the last major conference to kick off this fall. However, with a seven-game slate, the conference positioned itself for a possible College Football Playoff berth.


