Former USC Star Says Trojans 'On Par' With SEC Schools

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: The USC Trojans prepare to take the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Coliseum on September 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Are the USC Trojans back? Well, Mark Sanchez certainly thinks so.

During an appearance on The Herd this Friday, Sanchez discussed the future of USC football. He made it clear that he's a huge fan of Lincoln Riley.

"That dude is awesome," Sanchez told Colin Cowherd. "He's got something to him. He's got some juice to him. He has a magnetic personality where you want to gravitate to him and you want to learn from him. It's obvious."

Sanchez then shared his thoughts on players profiting off their name, image and likeness. He believes NIL deals have allowed USC to get back on the same playing field as the SEC.

"But it's nice that the playing field is even. You can compete with these SEC schools and now we are on par with them," the former USC quarterback said. "Although these collectives created so that everybody gets a little piece of the action — I don't know where this ever stops. These bidding wars and stuff from players and guaranteeing certain amounts of NIL money and 'if I'm unhappy I'm going to hit the portal because I'm not guaranteed enough.' I don't know. It's the Wild, Wild West right now. But USC is fishing out some cash and figures it out."

USC should be much better with Riley at the helm, there's no doubt about that.

That being said, USC probably isn't "on par" with SEC powerhouses like Alabama or Georgia just yet.