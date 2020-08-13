Matt Leinart Has 1 Major Concern For College Football Players

It’s been a dreadful week of college football news. Former USC quarterback has one major concern for college football players after a rough week in the sports world.

The decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone the 2020 fall season until the spring of 2021 were made in the best interest of the players. There’s still plenty of concerns and risks associated with playing football in the fall in the midst of a pandemic.

By postponing until the spring, the Big Ten and Pac-12 now have more time to ensure the health of student-athletes. But former USC quarterback and now Fox Sports analyst Matt Leinart still has one major concern for the players.

Leinart admitted this week he’s concerned about the mental health of student-athletes affected by the decisions made by various conferences this week. A lack of schedule and routine could have drastic consequences for student-athletes.

“As a student-athlete, as a college football player, you base your whole schedule around your football schedule,” Leinart said this week on Big Noon Kickoff, via 247Sports. “Your academic schedule, everything. A lot of us at the age of 18, 19, 20 maybe were able to make really smart decisions and you stay out of trouble, but when you don’t have that umbrella, that schedule of your training, your meals and your rehab and your practice and your meetings and your film and all that … that’s what makes me really nervous about all this and concerned for the mental health of these players.”

Leinart makes an excellent point. Life is centered around football for student-athletes who play the sport.

Without structure and routine, mental health is always a concern.

Fortunately, several college programs within the Big Ten and Pac-12 will continue to train and practice on campus this fall.