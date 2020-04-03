ESPN is currently replaying the legendary 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC. Matt Leinart is tuning in.

It probably pains the former Trojan quarterback to watch this game–at least the ending of it. However, he’s been live-tweeting all evening as he takes in the action.

One thing Leinart wants to make clear as he watches: he thinks his old teammate Reggie Bush should have his Heisman Trophy back. If you’re not aware, Bush forfeited his 2005 award after a high-profile NCAA investigation.

“REGGIE for Heisman again. Give the man his hardware @NCAAFootball @HeismanTrophy,” Leinard tweeted Thursday night.

REGGIE for Heisman again. Give the man his hardware @NCAAFootball @HeismanTrophy — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) April 3, 2020

The odds of Bush’s Heisman being reinstated are slim to none. However we can’t blame Leinart for trying here.

Anyone who watched Bush when he was at USC knows how special he was. The dude was one of the most explosive players to ever step foot on a college football field.

Hardware of not, fans know Bush still has the reputation and the resume from his time as a Trojan.