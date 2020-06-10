Matt Leinart Sends A Heartfelt Message To Reggie Bush

USC officially ended its 10-year disassociation with Trojan star Reggie Bush last night. Other than Bush himself, no one may be more excited than this than Matt Leinart.

Earlier today, USC announced that its NCAA-mandated decade-long disassociation from Bush was officially over. Trojans AD Mike Bohn said he was excited to “welcome [Bush] back to our family.”

In a statement, Bush himself said he “dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!” Many have suggested the former star should have his Heisman Trophy reinstated, but that’s a conversation for another time.

This afternoon, Leinart–who hinted at the good news for Bush last night–tweeted a heartfelt message for his friend and former teammate.

“My teammate, colleague and brother @ReggieBush is back HOME,” Leinart wrote. “It’s a great damn day to be a TROJAN. Love you man!

Bush previously made his return to USC last season as a commentator for FOX Sports. However, he can now be fully embraced by his alma mater.

Bush’s punishment came as a result of sanctions following a lengthy NCAA investigation. Whether or not you feel it was a justifiable price to pay, it’s good for all parties that the banishment has expired.

We look forward to seeing Bush back at USC soon.