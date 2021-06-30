Matt Leinart was one of the best college quarterbacks of the 2000s. It is too early to call, but his son Cole looks like a pretty impressive athlete in his own right.

Cole Leinart will be a class of 2026 recruit. Where his father was a pretty classic drop-back pocket passer, Cole looks to have some serious wheels.

His Heisman-winning father posted video of him taking a quarterback draw in a flag football game. Obviously things change when you get full pads on, and plenty of young players his age wind up plateauing before they reach recruitment age, but it doesn’t hurt to have his pedigree.

Matt Leinart says his son is “way faster, (more) athletic” than he was as a player. The class of 2026 puts him in seventh grade right now, so we’re a few years away from big-time college programs banging down his door with scholarship offers.

He may have one verbal offer already, though these very early offers rarely come to fruition. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gave him one all the way back in 2018, when he was at FAU. Cole Leinart was still in elementary school at the time.

It is unclear if that carries over to the Rebels, and even if so, offers aren’t really set in stone until they’re put in writing.

Kiffin and Matt Leinart go back to the former USC quarterback’s college career, when Kiffin was an assistant on Pete Carroll’s staff.

If Cole Leinart is a Power Five-level player in a few years, expect the USC Trojans to have a big leg-up here.

