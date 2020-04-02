Matt Leinart’s Wife, Josie Loren, Looking Forward To Texas-USC Replay

Matt Leinart is one of the most decorated players in college football history, boasting a Heisman Trophy, countless accolades and a national title (which was later vacated). But the last game of his college career – the 2006 Rose Bowl – was a game he’d rather forget.

Unfortunately for Leinart, his wife, Josie Loren, has no intentions of letting him forget it today. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Loren revealed that she isn’t familiar with her husband’s football career, so she plans on watching ESPN’s replay of the game tonight. Loren made it clear that she doesn’t expect her husband to join her on the couch to watch the legendary USC loss.

“Never been huge into sports & I didn’t know what the Heisman was when I met my husband,” Loren wrote. “He never schooled me either bc hes the most humble person I know.Needless to say, I’ve never seen @MattLeinartQB play football, so I’m pretty excited about this. He says hes not watching tho.”

It’s not hard to figure out why. The 2006 Rose Bowl Game is probably the most heart-breaking game in USC history. LenDale White and Reggie Bush might be the only players more crushed by the loss than Leinart.

Leinart threw for 365 yards in the losing effort, breaking Carson Palmer’s single-season offense record in the process.

Sadly, Leinart’s college dominance didn’t translate well to the NFL. A rough rookie season followed by injuries had him out of the league after less than eight seasons.

But Leinart’s made the most of his life after college football. He’s now an analyst for FOX Sports and has been honored by tons of entities for his accomplishments.

