A former USC Trojans and NFL offensive lineman has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

Max Tuerk, a first-team All-Pac-12 offensive lineman for the Trojans, has reportedly died. His death was confirmed by USC Athletics.

“#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk. The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family,” USC Athletics tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Tuerk was a standout offensive lineman at USC from 2012-15. He was a freshman All-American in ’12 and a first-team all-conference player in 2014.

The Chargers selected Tuerk with the 66th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons on the Chargers and finished his NFL career in 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Tuerk, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, was the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2012 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The Rancho Santa Margarita, California native was the No. 61 overall recruit in the class.

Former USC Trojans star Dion Bailey took to Twitter to pay his respects.

“Just got some terrible news. Damn man, RIP Max Tuerk! Gone too soon..” Bailey wrote on Twitter.

Our thoughts are with Max’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Max.