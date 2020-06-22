Max Tuerk’s Family Releases Statement On His Tragic Death

The family of former USC Trojans and NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk has released a statement on his tragic death.
Tuerk, an All-Pac 12 offensive lineman at USC from 2012-15, died on Saturday. He was 26 years old.
The former Trojans offensive lineman died on a hike with his family. His family released a statement on Sunday evening.
“Max died on June 20, 2020 while hiking with his parents on a favorite trail in the Cleveland National Forest,” the statement reads. “Max loved his teammates, coaches and schools. Max was a loving son and older brother and his passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts. His strength and work ethic is an inspiration to many.”
Statement from Max Tuerk's family:
— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 22, 2020
Tuerk was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Chargers and the Cardinals from 2016-17.
Former USC coach Lane Kiffin posted a heartfelt message about Tuerk on Sunday.
“This is awful. So sad. Praying for family and friends. I always loved Max and one of my favorites,” he wrote.
#FightOnForever, Max!!!! @USC_FB
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 21, 2020
Former USC star Dion Bailey also posted a message for his former teammate.
“Thinking of you and your family today Tuerky!! Damn man, we lost a great person. 26 man, too young!” he wrote.
Thinking of you and your family today Tuerky!! Damn man, we lost a great person. 26 man, too young!
RIP Max
— Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) June 21, 2020
Our thoughts are with Max’s family and friends.
May he rest in peace.