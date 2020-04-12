Top OT Recruit Names Loaded ‘Final 7’

Maximus Gibbs is not super highly rated, but he has an incredibly impressive offer list. He certainly has the look of a major recruit.

He’s ranked No. 567 overall in the country, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The three-star player is the No. 51 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 52 recruit in California.

The 6-foot-6, 360 pound offensive tackle plays for prestigious St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. He has a few local options, but his recruitment is going national. In particular, a lot of SEC programs are heavily involved.

Today, he put up his final seven schools list. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and USC all crack the list. Fans of those schools won’t have to wait long for a final decision.

“Those are the schools showing me the most love and the ones I’m most comfortable with,” Maximus Gibbs told 247Sports. “I’m going to make my decision from that list later this month as well.”

So far, four predictions have gone up on 247Sports. All four have him heading to USC. He spoke about his options further, and admits that even after his decision, he wants to take his five official visits.

“I have a good idea what I want to do but I still plan to take my official visits once everything clears up. I know I want to visit Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas and I’m still figuring out the last two. I can take a visit to USC any time since it’s so close to home so I want to use all five on the schools outside the region.”

Stay tuned for his decision, which should be coming later in April according to Gibbs.