Miller Moss, 4-Star Quarterback, Announces Commitment

Miller Moss, a 2021 four-star quarterback, has been weighing his college options for a while now. But after months of consideration, he’s come to his commitment decision.

On Monday, Moss announced that he is joining the Trojans and committing to USC. The Trojans beat out arch-rival UCLA along with Alabama and LSU, the other teams on Moss’ top four, to get his commitment.

247Sports rates Moss as the No. 52 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country, and the No. 7 prospect from the state of California.

As a junior at Bishop Alemany in California, Moss threw for 3,118 yards and 28 touchdowns. He led the school to a 9-3 record and a Division 3 semifinal appearance in the process.

Moss’ commitment gives USC the No. 4 overall recruiting class and the No. 1 Pac-12 class in 2021, according to 247Sports. They now have 14 recruits, ten of which are rated as four-star prospects.

But there is a caveat that USC may struggle with at some point down the road, and that’s the fact that their two top prospects are both quarterbacks. Moss joins what may be a very crowded quarterback room with fellow four-star Jake Garcia.

The days of quarterback rooms crowded with elite prospects are becoming a thing of the past as the transfer portal makes it easier for elite talents to see the field faster for different schools.

At some point, the Trojans will have to pick between Moss and Garcia.