Pac-12 Announces When Sports Workouts Can Resume

Clay Helton running onto the field with the USC football team.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Clay Helton of the USC Trojans leads his team on to the field to face the UCLA Bruins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The NCAA and individual conferences are working together to usher student-athletes back to campus. The Pac-12 is the latest conference to make a major announcement regarding the commencement of “voluntary in-person athletic workouts.”

Like others, the Pac-12 cancelled winter and spring sports as the nationwide pandemic became more prevalent a few months ago. But COVID-19 cases are now starting to decline in most areas. The NCAA appears to be working around the clock to come up with solutions for the fall sports season.

The Pac-12 took a major step towards the 2020 college football season on Tuesday evening. Conference commissioner Larry Scott has announced that all student-athletes can return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 15th.

Each university will now have the clearance to allow student-athletes back to campus. But there could be some universities that wish to continue to prohibit student-athletes from returning for the time being. Either way, this is a major step for West Coast programs.

“The Pac-12 announced today that it will allow for voluntary in-person athletic workouts for all sports to commence on June 15, subject to the decision of each individual campus and where permissible by relevant governmental entities,” the Pac-12 released in a statement, via Jon Wilner.

The Pac-12’s full statement can be found below:

There was some concern several Pac-12 programs would have to back out of major non-conference contests this upcoming season.

But it certainly appears the conference is moving forward with the idea the 2020 season will be played as normal.

