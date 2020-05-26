Pac-12 Announces When Sports Workouts Can Resume

The NCAA and individual conferences are working together to usher student-athletes back to campus. The Pac-12 is the latest conference to make a major announcement regarding the commencement of “voluntary in-person athletic workouts.”

Like others, the Pac-12 cancelled winter and spring sports as the nationwide pandemic became more prevalent a few months ago. But COVID-19 cases are now starting to decline in most areas. The NCAA appears to be working around the clock to come up with solutions for the fall sports season.

The Pac-12 took a major step towards the 2020 college football season on Tuesday evening. Conference commissioner Larry Scott has announced that all student-athletes can return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 15th.

Each university will now have the clearance to allow student-athletes back to campus. But there could be some universities that wish to continue to prohibit student-athletes from returning for the time being. Either way, this is a major step for West Coast programs.

“The Pac-12 announced today that it will allow for voluntary in-person athletic workouts for all sports to commence on June 15, subject to the decision of each individual campus and where permissible by relevant governmental entities,” the Pac-12 released in a statement, via Jon Wilner.

The Pac-12’s full statement can be found below:

Pac-12 allows voluntary on-campus workouts starting June 15, based on campus discretion pic.twitter.com/nf5E5Hw2rs — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) May 26, 2020

There was some concern several Pac-12 programs would have to back out of major non-conference contests this upcoming season.

But it certainly appears the conference is moving forward with the idea the 2020 season will be played as normal.